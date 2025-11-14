Managing Partner

Forvis Mazars

Karine Philippon, Managing Partner for Forvis Mazars’ California and Arizona market, brings over 20 years of public accounting experience to her role. She is a trusted advisor specializing in complex business acquisitions and audits for a diverse clientele, from middle-market companies to multinational public corporations, with deep expertise in IFRS and U.S. GAAP.

Philippon serves clients across dynamic, high-growth sectors, including technology, media, manufacturing, and distribution. She holds a strategic focus on assisting startup and emerging growth companies, providing critical audit and consulting to guide them as they scale, raise capital and plan exit strategies. Her portfolio consists primarily of businesses backed by private equity or venture capital, and she possesses substantial experience managing complex international group audits.

A cornerstone of Philippon’s tenure at Forvis Mazars has been driving exceptional market growth. As one of the founding partners of the firm’s Los Angeles office in 2017, she was instrumental in its expansion from four professionals to approximately 50 by 2023, establishing a thriving presence in the Southern California market. This success was built on her deep industry specialization, having previously led the technology practice for Mazars, both in the U.S. and globally, and co-led the practice at a large national affiliate.

A graduate of the Université of Paris Dauphine, Philippon is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the California Society of CPAs (CalCPA). She also serves as a member of the French Trade Advisors – Southwest section, a network of business leaders who represent French exports and contribute to France’s economic development in the U.S.