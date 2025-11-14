Founder & CEO

As the founder and CEO of LanguageBird, Dr. Karyn Ashley Koven is a trailblazing entrepreneur who has transformed how students engage with global languages. She established the premier live online learning platform in 2015 to provide rigorous, accredited, one-on-one instruction that fosters real-world communication skills. Under her leadership, the company has been recognized by Inc. 5000 for its rapid growth and is developing a new proprietary platform set to launch in April 2025. Honored as a ‘Woman to Watch’ by the Women Presidents Organization, Dr. Koven is a dedicated community leader, serving on the board of directors for College Bridge and as a member of the Cognia Council. LanguageBird is the only online language school approved by the NCAA for its rigorous curriculum and instructional hours.

