Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Structuring high-stakes transactions as a partner at Covington & Burling LLP, Kate Kraus is a nationally recognized expert in tax planning with over 20 years of experience. She advises on a wide range of partnership, corporate and real estate matters, including joint ventures, fund formations and M&A. Kraus’ recent work includes advising on Justin Ishbia’s investment in the Chicago White Sox, the buyout of the Miller family’s remaining interest in the Utah Jazz and the transfers of over $1 billion in energy tax credits. A leader in her field, she is a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel and the former chair of the ABA Tax Section’s Real Estate Committee. She is currently advising on the complex restructuring of a foreign partnership that holds over $8 billion of pharmaceutical assets.

