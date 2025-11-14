Managing Partner L.A.

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Guiding clients through California’s evolving legal landscape as managing partner of Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP’s Los Angeles office, Kate LaQuay is a recognized thought leader in employment law. Her insightful articles on complex topics like PAGA reforms, remote worker compensation and intersectional discrimination claims have prepared employers for contemporary workplace challenges. In her practice, LaQuay defends companies in matters of wrongful termination, harassment and wage/hour violations and also serves as an impartial investigator for workplace misconduct. A respected leader, she was appointed to the firm’s executive committee, where she participates in critical decisions on operations and growth. She is also the founder of Cardinal Counsel, a professional networking group and a member of ChIPs, an organization advancing women in tech and law.

