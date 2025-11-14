Financial Advisor

Recognized for her mission to make expert financial guidance accessible to all, financial advisor Kelly Heinen of Northwestern Mutual is challenging the status quo in the finance industry. After a successful 15-year career in healthcare, she established her own financial strategies firm, using her unique insights to help clients navigate life’s transitions with confidence. Heinen’s approach is rooted in empathy and provides comprehensive, tailored advice on business planning, investment strategies, retirement planning and insurance protection. She is committed to breaking down barriers to ensure that everyone, regardless of their financial standing, has the opportunity to achieve financial security. Passionate about giving back, Heinen partners with the Long Beach Medical Center Foundation and the Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.