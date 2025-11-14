VP, Development & Community Relations

Crittenton Services for Children and Families

Recognized for her unwavering dedication to elevating vulnerable populations, Kendra Venetta Tankersly-Davis serves as VP of development & community relations at Crittenton Services for Children and Families and as an adjunct professor at Vanguard University. Her leadership is rooted in service, creating spaces where foster youth and trafficking survivors can heal. Tankersley-Davis leads initiatives like “Know More, Do Better” with the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force. She empowers parents, faith leaders and educators to act as agents of change. Her teaching equips the next generation to confront injustice with expertise and compassion. Tankersley-Davis actively serves her community on the Orange County Commercial Sexual Exploitation Steering Committee and the Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force. Her work models selfless leadership focused on transforming lives and strengthening trauma-informed care practices.