Founder & CEO

PopUP CleanUP

As the founder and CEO of PopUP CleanUP, Kenetia Lee is an entrepreneur who transitioned from a successful career as a celebrity makeup artist to a leader in the event services industry. A longtime champion of women’s empowerment, she is the author of Fearless Beauty 360°, a guide to self-acceptance, and has spoken to women’s organizations nationwide. Her “everyone wins” management philosophy fosters excellence and prioritizes shared success, often providing skill-building and leadership opportunities to re-entry candidates. Lee has secured numerous grants from organizations like Facebook, AEO & PayPal and the LISC Foundation. A dedicated community advocate, she serves on the board of Start Small Think Big, a nonprofit that supports under-resourced entrepreneurs. Her leadership potential was recognized with a scholarship to the Minority Women Leadership Program at the University of Southern California.