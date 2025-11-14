First 5 Orange County President/CEO Kim Goll. Photo by Steven Georges/Cornerstone Communications

President & CEO

First 5 Orange County

Guiding First 5 Orange County with a data-driven strategy as its president & CEO, Kimberly Goll has transformed the agency into a systems leader in early childhood development. She champions the use of the Early Development Index to mobilize school districts and community groups to improve kindergarten readiness. Facing declining revenues, Goll has maximized resources to fund well-child visits, developmental screenings and quality child care. Her leadership was pivotal in spearheading efforts to end the region’s infant and toddler care shortage, which involved training 160 aspiring providers and creating over 300 new licensed childcare slots. She serves the community on the Orange County Head Start Board and CalOptima’s Member Advisory Committee. Goll’s leadership has resulted in a robust reach, benefiting approximately 53,000 Orange County families and 45,000 children every year.