SVP, Community Development

Rancho Mission Viejo

As SVP of community development at Rancho Mission Viejo, Kris Maher is a visionary leader shaping Southern California’s largest master-planned community. A licensed architect with over four decades of expertise, she oversees all aspects of community design, from urban planning to builder land sales. Maher is currently leading the design of Gavilán Ridge, a new village that will open with 326 single-level living homes exclusively for 55+ residents. Recognized for her deep commitment to fostering thriving intergenerational communities, she was honored as the 2025 SAGE Person of the Year. She is a dedicated industry leader, serving as a board member for RanchLife and on the Residential Neighborhood Development Council for the Urban Land Institute. Maher’s leadership was central to the success of the Village of Rienda, with more than 1,350 homes sold or reserved.