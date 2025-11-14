Producer

Amblin Entertainment

An Academy Award, Emmy, PGA and BAFTA Award-nominated producer at Amblin Entertainment, Kristie Macosko Krieger has maintained a working relationship with director Steven Spielberg that spans over 20 years. Her recent work includes producing the critically acclaimed films The Fabelmans and West Side Story, each of which earned seven Academy Award nominations, including for Best Picture. A respected industry leader, Krieger serves on the executive committee of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Producers Branch, the Producers Guild of America’s National Board of Directors and the Peabody Awards’ Board of Directors. She is a powerful force in filmmaking, consistently delivering projects that achieve the highest levels of critical and artistic success. Her work on the 2024 film Maestro earned her a fifth career Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

