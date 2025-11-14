COO & CFO

SDS Capital Group

Laura Baron is the COO and CFO of SDS Capital Group, where she has been a driving force in the firm’s growth and success since joining in 2009. Described as the backbone of the company, she rose from vice president and controller to her current dual C-suite roles, overseeing accounting for all divisions and guiding the firm’s strategic direction. Baron developed the internal operational infrastructure for the firm’s National New Markets Fund and was instrumental in its growth to nearly $2 billion in assets under management. During a critical economic downturn, she was tasked with creating new revenue streams for the firm. In response, she built the SDS Advantage Platform from scratch, a service that was crucial to the firm’s financial stability.