Laura Lee is an entrepreneur, content creator and founder of the fashion brand MinimLA. The Southern California-based creator has built an audience of more than 8 million followers with her beauty, fashion and lifestyle content. In addition to running her company, Lee co-hosts the successful podcast “Fool Coverage,” which is now in its third season. Her business ventures include collaborations with major brands, such as a partnership with Porsche for Wimbledon. She was also a featured guest on “The Squeeze” podcast, where she discussed her career and upbringing. Through her platforms, Lee is devoted to the self-development space, focusing on helping her audience heal, grow and show up as their highest self.