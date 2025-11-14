Executive Director

Project Youth OC

As executive director of Project Youth OC (PYOC), Laura Marcum is a visionary nonprofit leader who has guided the organization through an ambitious and impactful chapter of strategic growth. Her leadership sharpened PYOC’s prevention-first approach, a vision powerfully validated when it was selected to spearhead the City of Brea’s Break the Habit initiative. Previously, as COO at Big Brothers Big Sisters, she helped triple annual revenue and expand its reach to over 4,000 youth. Honored as California’s 46th District Woman of the Year, Marcum serves as a member of the Orange County Grantmakers Summit Committee and the Proposition 47 Juvenile Diversion Grant Program Local Advisory Committee. In her first year alone as executive director at PYOC, she increased the agency’s revenue by 21% and deepened partnerships to support its long-term growth.