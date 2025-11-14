Chief Financial Officer

IR Architects

As co-founder and chief financial officer of IR Architects, Lauren Rodriguez has been instrumental in building the Mission Hills-based firm, which specializes in custom coastal and hillside estates. She took a leap of faith in 2012 to co-launch the firm, bringing her business and marketing skills to complement her husband’s design background. Previously an operations manager at Marcus & Millichap, Rodriguez oversaw a staff of 75 in a Top 10-producing office. As CFO, she oversees HR, project scheduling and vendor contracts, and her leadership was critical in navigating the firm through pandemic-era challenges. A dedicated community partner, her firm is offering complimentary rebuilding consultations to victims of the Palisades Fire, sharing insightful hillside and coastal zoning experience.

