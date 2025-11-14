Founder & CEO

Built for HER by CURVE

Driving financial independence for women entrepreneurs as the founder and CEO of Built For HER by CURVE, Leanne Kenny has revolutionized how small business owners scale and create generational wealth. Her full-service marketing and automation agency has served over 5,000 clients and students across North America, providing cutting-edge strategies in digital marketing and AI-driven systems. Through her Built For HER brand, Kenny has created a global movement empowering women to transition from business operators to true CEOs. A dedicated philanthropist, she also founded Gifted Angels, a nonprofit that has delivered thousands of blessing bags to individuals experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles, Vancouver and Edmonton. Through her education platform, she has trained more than 1,000 beauty and service-based entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and triple their revenue within six months.

