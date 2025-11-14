Founder & Wealth Advisor

Blue Sands Wealth

Letitia Berbaum is the founder and a wealth advisor at Blue Sands Wealth, where she offers a tranquil and decisive approach to growing wealth. An advocate for advancing women in business, she helps clients position their finances to become a stepping stone for their professional goals. Berbaum’s specialties include asset transfer strategies for high-net-worth families and full-service strategic planning for business owners. A respected thought leader, she has been a featured speaker at 14 distinguished wealth management conferences in the last 24 months. She was also recognized as a “Women of Achievement” by Senator Bob Archuleta. A member of the Forbes Finance Council, Berbaum proudly serves on the USA Volleyball Olympic Audit, Budget and Finance Committee and the Brea Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Council.

