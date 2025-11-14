President

LMA Consulting Group

As founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Lisa Anderson is a manufacturing and supply chain strategist whose work spans the United States and global operations. She helps manufacturers and distributors turn complex supply chains into engines for profitable growth by implementing practical solutions like Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP). A recognized thought leader, Anderson translates what’s next into what to do now, hosting two micro-education series, Supply Chain Bytes and Supply Chain Chains, to share insights with industry professionals. Her hands-on approach has helped companies modernize planning, reduce lead times and improve on-time performance. Outside of LMA Consulting Group, she is a board member of the Inland Empire Economic Partnership and serves as president of the ASCM Inland Empire chapter.

