Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

A partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP, Lisa Hsiao is an accomplished trial lawyer who concentrates her practice in transportation, product liability and business litigation. She represents a diverse client base, from Fortune 500 corporations to individuals and plays a key leadership role on the firm’s 24-hour Accident Investigation Team, ensuring immediate post-incident representation. Hsiao’s legal acumen has earned her significant accolades, including being named a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers and one of the “500 Leading Litigators in America” by Lawdragon for 2025. She is also chair of the firm’s Business Litigation Insurance Defense Group and is an active member of the Trucking Industry Defense Association. Among her courtroom successes, she obtained a defense verdict for a motor carrier and its driver in a wrongful death case involving a head-on collision.