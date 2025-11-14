Partner

Recognized as a Leader of Influence for Minority CPAs and Nonprofit & Philanthropy by the Los Angeles Business Journal, partner Lizbeth Nevarez is a changemaker who leads GHJ’s nonprofit tax practice. A sought-after speaker on nonprofit tax matters, she regularly presents to industry groups and has taught courses for CalCPA. As a DACA recipient and first-generation college graduate, Nevarez brings a powerful perspective that she channels into her leadership, co-sponsoring GHJ’s Women’s Empowerment Cohort to support the next generation of women leaders in accounting. Her values-driven leadership is demonstrated through her extensive community service. She is a board member for the GHJ Foundation, which guides the firm’s philanthropic strategy and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, which supports Latino economic advancement.