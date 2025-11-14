Chief Executive Officer

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

Recognized as a national expert in suicide prevention, Lyn Morris is the chief executive officer of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services. A licensed therapist with over 20 years of executive leadership experience, she has testified before the California Legislature and successfully secured millions of dollars in funding for suicide prevention statewide. Morris’ leadership is deeply personal, fueled by a passion for saving lives and improving access to care in communities impacted by trauma and stigma. In the past two years, she has spearheaded major youth-centered initiatives, including the launch of Our Third Place, a one-stop center for transition-aged youth and the expansion of Teen Line, a peer-to-peer hotline that now reaches 8,800 teens annually. Under her leadership, the organization’s Suicide Prevention Center now manages more than 230,000 contacts annually.