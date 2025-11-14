Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Lynn O’Leary is a seasoned trial attorney and partner at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP’s Los Angeles office, where she has built her distinguished career for over four decades. She specializes in representing insurers and reinsurers, with a sharp focus on complex coverage litigation, policy interpretation and drafting. Her extensive practice also includes the defense of attorney and accountant professional liability actions, where her deep expertise has been honed over years of high-stakes cases. O’Leary is a respected thought leader in her field and an active member of the firm’s insurance coverage committee. A committed member of her professional community, she contributes her expertise to both the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Claims & Litigation Management (CLM) Alliance.