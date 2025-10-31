Founder & CEO

Extraordinary Lives Foundation

As founder and CEO of the Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF), Mara James is a passionate advocate dedicated to improving children’s mental health and emotional wellness. Inspired by her personal journey, she established the nonprofit in 2015 and has since created the character Piggie Bear for her two award-winning children’s books. James also developed the Children’s Emotional Wellness (CHEWW) program, a classroom-based curriculum of memorable lessons and activities. A tireless champion for her cause, she successfully secured state and federal resolutions to designate September as Children’s Emotional Wellness Month. In recognition of her work, she was named a 2025 Woman of the Year by Congressman Lou Correa. Over the last three years, James has overseen the donation of her CHEWW program to more than 400 classrooms in and around Orange County.

