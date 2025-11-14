Founder & CEO

SASS MARQUE

Recognized for her cultural insights in The Wall Street Journal, founder and CEO Maria Sass has transformed SASS MARQUE into a dynamic force known for its strategic influencer partnerships and immersive brand experiences. With over 15 years of expertise, she has collaborated with renowned brands such as Shiseido, Equinox and Spiritual Gangster to deliver impactful campaigns. Sass recently spearheaded the go-to-market strategy for the collaboration between Spiritual Gangster and Peloton ambassador Kendall Toole, which sold out in hours. A respected figure in her industry, she is deeply committed to community engagement, actively supporting the Torrance Memorial Hospital Young Physicians and Professionals Alliance and mentoring young women. In one of her most high-profile initiatives, she played a pivotal role in Clinique’s first-ever Coachella activation, generating over 100 million social media impressions.