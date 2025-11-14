Co-Founder

Summer Fridays

Marianna Hewitt is the co-founder of Summer Fridays, a globally acclaimed beauty brand recognized for its clean, effective and aesthetically pleasing skincare and hybrid makeup products. Launched in 2018 with the signature Jet Lag Mask, the brand has rapidly expanded, offering a comprehensive range of products available at top retailers worldwide.

With a career that began as one of the pioneering digital content creators, Hewitt cultivated a strong audience by leveraging her authentic voice and refined aesthetic. Her ability to connect with consumers and foresee trends has been instrumental in establishing Summer Fridays as a successful brand. As a founder, she plays a key role in product development, brand storytelling and maintaining high creative standards, ensuring each product is both effective and visually appealing.

In the past two years, Hewitt has guided Summer Fridays through significant growth, introducing new hero products while expanding the brand’s international presence. Her leadership is marked by a clear vision, decisiveness and a strong dedication to the brand’s community, ensuring customer needs are prioritized in all decisions.

Beyond her work with Summer Fridays, Hewitt actively contributes to various charitable initiatives. She serves as executive co-chair of the Women’s Health Council and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for the American Cancer Society in Los Angeles, where she advocates for cancer research and education. Additionally, she collaborates with organizations like Girls Inc. of Los Angeles to mentor young women, empowering them to pursue their dreams.

Recognized for her unique blend of creativity and strategy in entrepreneurship, Hewitt has successfully built a brand that is both commercially viable and deeply trusted by consumers, solidifying her position as an influential leader in the beauty industry and beyond.