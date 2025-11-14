Chief Executive Officer

Emburse

Marne Martin is a prominent technology executive and the CEO of Emburse, an AI-powered, end-to-end travel and expense solutions provider. With more than 25 years of leadership in the technology business, Ms. Martin has an illustrious track record of working with both public and privately-held software companies. She is renowned for driving teams that deliver exponential profitable growth, global market expansion, and increased brand and analyst recognition. Her comprehensive experience includes expertly leading organizations through initial public offerings, go-private transactions, mergers and acquisitions and strategic exits.

At Emburse, Martin leads a company dedicated to helping finance teams move beyond outdated processes to anticipate the future. Emburse’s AI-powered solutions provide clarity and control, enabling businesses to make smarter financial decisions, reduce risk, and operate with confidence. The platform is trusted by over 12 million users and 20,000 organizations worldwide, highlighting its role in illuminating financial processes and helping businesses stay ahead of risk.

Martin joined Emburse from IFS, where she spent over five years on its senior leadership team, culminating in her roles as chief strategy officer and president. In these capacities, she was instrumental in shaping the company’s direction and operational success. Prior to her tenure at IFS, Martin held several other executive roles, including serving as CEO of ServicePower PLC and CFO of Norcon PLC, further solidifying her expertise in financial stewardship and top-level corporate management.

Her distinguished career is built on a strong international academic foundation. Ms. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and International Finance from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, which included a year of study at the London School of Economics. She also earned an MBA from the Krannert School of Business at Purdue University and a masters in international management from ESCP-EAP.

