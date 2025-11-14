Founder & CEO

Locally Well

As the founder and CEO of Locally Well, Marta Giri leads a wellness-focused media and community platform that connects San Diegans with local health resources. She grew the company from a curated pandemic-era newsletter into a trusted online hub featuring a comprehensive business directory, an event calendar and the Wellness in San Diego podcast. In 2023, Giri launched the Locally Well Collective, a membership network offering peer support and marketing exposure for wellness entrepreneurs. An advocate for accessible wellness, she uses her platform to amplify diverse voices and covered a key legal decision that overturned a ban on beach yoga, supporting outdoor wellness access. She actively uplifts BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ voices and donates 10% of company proceeds to nonprofit organizations that serve those communities.