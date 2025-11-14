Partner

Complex Appellate Litigation Group

As a partner at Complex Appellate Litigation Group, Mary-Christine (M.C.) Sungaila has become a pillar of the Orange County legal community through her appellate practice and thought leadership. An award-winning attorney, she is also pioneering the evolution of air and space law, pursuing an LL.M in the field while teaching space law & policy at Loyola Law School. At Loyola, Sungaila co-founded and co-leads the innovative California Appellate Clinic, the first of its kind in the state, which mentors students through pro bono cases. In addition to her legal and academic work, she hosts the acclaimed podcast, The Portia Project®. Her extensive community leadership includes serving as chair of the RAND Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors and sitting on the board of the Pacific Symphony.