Partner, Chair of Employment Law Practice

Doll Amir & Eley LLP

Recognized for her pragmatic approach and success in complex litigation, partner Mary Tesh Glarum chairs the employment law practice at Doll Amir & Eley LLP. She focuses on general business litigation, with particular expertise in employment and healthcare law. She defends clients against individual discrimination and wrongful termination claims in court and administrative proceedings. Glarum has conducted successful trials in California federal and state courts. She also regularly advises businesses and nonprofits on human resources issues like contracts, policies and terminations. In healthcare, she represents medical groups, hospitals and physicians, handling numerous reimbursement disputes. In May 2024, Glarum won a complete defense verdict in arbitration for a client facing a claim exceeding $10 million following the sale of a medical practice.