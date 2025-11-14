Mayra Veronica Aruca

Founder

MVA Entertainment LLC

Bridging the worlds of entertainment, business and wellness as the founder and CEO of MVA Entertainment, Mayra Aruca is an accomplished entrepreneur and global advocate. She began her career as a television host on Univision before achieving international success as a recording artist. As a business strategist, Aruca pioneered models that helped media companies like A360 Media navigate digital shifts and launched the Artist Integration Project to create visibility pipelines for emerging artists. Her leadership extends to health innovation as the founder of FaceBar US, which merges clinical skincare with holistic wellness. A member of the Recording Academy, Aruca has toured with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in support of U.S. troops and united the USO and UNICEF for the first time.

