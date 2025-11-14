VP, Influencer Marketing

As VP of influencer marketing at Reach Agency, McKenzie Fields has been instrumental in the company being named the most award-winning influencer marketing agency of 2024. With nearly a decade of experience at the agency, she has architected its influencer discipline from the ground up, delivering breakthrough work for brands such as Clorox, Nestlé and Unilever. Her leadership was critical in securing the #1 ROAS in the Food & Beverage category on TikTok and earning the agency its official TikTok Creator Marketing Partner badge. In the past year, campaigns led by Fields won two Reggie Awards and a Digiday Content Marketing Award. A dedicated mentor managing a team comprised of 85% women, she also serves her community through her board affiliation with the Animal Welfare Foundation.