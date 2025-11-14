Founder & CEO

Megan Edgecumbe is the founder and CEO of Your Fertility Advocate, a boutique surrogacy agency she established in 2018. Her professional mission is informed by her personal struggles with infertility, including six failed IVF cycles and unsuccessful surrogacy attempts. While working at a surrogacy law firm, Edgecumbe identified an industry gap between clinical expertise and genuine empathy for intended parents. She founded Your Fertility Advocate to combine professional knowledge with authentic personal understanding, serving families nationwide. Her work has earned recognition, including the 2024 Woman of Wonder at the Ethos Film Festival and the 2025 Women’s Empowerment Award at the World Culture Film Festival. She also created the viral Blessed With A Baby Project™, which reached millions.