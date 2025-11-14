Partner, Department Head, Banking and Finance

Fortra Law

A partner, owner and department head for banking and finance at Fortra Law, Melissa Martorella has spent a decade building a legacy in the private lending industry. Rising from an associate to an equity owner at the largest law firm in the space, she is a trusted mentor whose guidance has been key to the growth of countless colleagues. A consistent voice in industry education, Martorella works closely with the American Association of Private Lenders, for which she serves as general counsel, to lead panels and author monthly articles. A champion for women in her field, she was instrumental in creating the Women in Private Lending group, giving women a dedicated space to connect, learn and support one another.