Film Festival Publicist & Strategist, GGF Board Member

Golden Globe Foundation

Mia Farrell is a film festival publicist & strategist and a board member at the Golden Globe Foundation, where she draws on a lineage of activism to advocate for others. She is particularly inspired by those on the frontlines of social change, which informs her work representing numerous documentary filmmakers dedicated to impactful storytelling. Having navigated and overcome significant professional hardships, including racism and misogyny, Farrell is driven to transform these experiences into positive change and create better pathways for others in the industry. She believes that leadership often emerges from those working behind the scenes to shift prejudices, find solutions and open doors for their communities. In addition to her current role, she previously served as the board chair of La Maison Baldwin, an organization supporting the legacy of Black writers in France.