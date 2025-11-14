Founding Executive Director

JLA Trust

Recognized as a social services innovator and parent disability advocate, founding executive director Michelle Krotinger Wolf co-founded JLA Trust in 2014. It was the first pooled nonprofit special needs trust based in L.A. County. She identified a critical need within the local disability community, driven by her experience as a parent. Wolf has since grown JLA Trust into a thriving organization that helps individuals protect their benefits. Formerly the director of Serving the Vulnerable for The Jewish Federation, she also co-founded HaMercaz in 2005. This innovative collaborative provides a one-stop resource model for families raising children with special needs. Wolf writes on topics related to intellectual and developmental disabilities. She also serves as a member of the Self-Determination Advisory Committee for the Lanterman Regional Center.

