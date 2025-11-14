Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Lemon Laws by Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C.

As co-founder and managing partner of Lemon Laws by Prestige Legal Solutions, P.C., Michelle Yang, Esq., is a dynamic attorney and visionary entrepreneur leading one of California’s fastest-growing women-led law firms. A proud Korean American and Los Angeles native, she has built a career rooted in resilience and service, championing the rights of consumers with unmatched dedication. Since entering the legal field in 2014, Yang has grown her firm into a powerhouse team of over 100 staff, expanding into more than 115 jurisdictions. Her leadership is defined by purpose and empathy, fostering a culture that values transparency, respect and balance. She recently joined the Consumer Attorneys of California at the State Capitol to challenge harmful legislation like SB 26.