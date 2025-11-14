Partner

Jenner & Block

Guiding Japanese companies through complex U.S. legal challenges as a co-chair of the Japan practice at Jenner & Block, Miwa Shoda leverages her unique expertise to bridge two fundamentally different legal and business cultures. After passing the Japanese bar exam during a period when the pass rate was only 2.5%, she obtained her LL.M. in the U.S. and passed the California and New York bar exams in her second language, making an unprecedented transition from visiting attorney to partner at an AmLaw 100 firm. Shoda has become a vital asset for Japanese clients, recently defending Suncall Corporation in a patent infringement case that resulted in an eight-figure settlement. She also maintains a robust pro bono practice, recently working to obtain immigration status for children who fled from abusive parents in Guatemala.