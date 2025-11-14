Founder

Moxxe PR, Inc.

Founder of Moxxe PR, Inc., Mona Shah is one of the region’s most trusted voices in culinary and hospitality public relations, representing many of Southern California’s most acclaimed chefs and independent restaurants. Known for her hands-on, personal approach, she works exclusively with inspired, noteworthy brands, helping them craft compelling narratives that gain meaningful media exposure. Before founding her firm, Shah was the PR director for the Miss Universe Organization, coordinated initiatives with the Harvard Aids Institute and worked on nearly a dozen Academy Awards telecasts. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Next 1000” for her role in redefining modern entrepreneurship, she is also a passionate advocate for small businesses. A dedicated industry leader, she serves on the board of directors of the Orange County Restaurant Association, promoting Orange County Restaurant Week.

