Founder & CEO

EXPOSE

Named ‘Woman Personality of the Year’ at the 2024 Top50 Global Awards, Monalisa Okojie is the founder and CEO of EXPOSE, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing educational initiatives and social justice. An Ishan Princess from Nigeria, she transitioned from an eight-year legal career to founding both the luxury jewelry brand Nehita Inc. and her nonprofit organization. Her leadership at EXPOSE has propelled the implementation of STEAM programs in U.S. school districts and provided mentorship to youth in both the United States and Africa. Honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal for her humanitarian work, Okojie recently hosted a gathering for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass that brought together leaders from the African diaspora. A dedicated philanthropist, she serves on the boards of Upward African Woman and Hopeworks.