Chief Operating Officer

J&Y Law

As chief operating officer of J&Y Law, Monica Rothbaum has dedicated her career to transforming how law firms operate, collaborate and deliver client care. Her prestigious early career included clerkships for U.S. Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter and D.C. Circuit Chief Judge Harry T. Edwards. Since joining J&Y, she has spearheaded a transformational growth strategy, implementing process standardization and upgrading the firm’s technology infrastructure to expand its caseload and value. Rothbaum previously served in senior in-house roles, including as deputy general counsel and managing director at AAA and COO of a prominent Florida law firm, where she led cloud-based systems upgrades and operational scaling. Her efforts at J&Y have resulted in increased revenue, faster case resolution times and over 100 new five-star Google reviews.

