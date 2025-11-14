Special Counsel

Mintz

Guiding clients to victory in high-stakes commercial disputes as special counsel at Mintz, Nada Shamonki is a recognized leader in Los Angeles litigation. Her recent trial-level successes include winning a motion for judgment for a Fortune 500 client, obtaining a nonsuit in a jury trial to save homeowners from losing their property and securing a full damages award for real estate clients. Honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a Mentor of the Year, Shamonki is a senior leader in the firm’s MIATTY group for minority attorneys, where she shapes programs that foster inclusion. A sought-after voice on career sustainability, she has addressed audiences at ACC SoCal panels on managing burnout and leads workshops on ethical billing and mentorship.

