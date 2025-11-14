Product Manager

CoverTree

Recognized for her work transforming insurance for manufactured homes, Naomi Bakr is a product manager at CoverTree, an insurtech company modernizing the industry by leveraging technology, AI and automation. Her career reflects a consistent focus on industries that serve everyday Americans by simplifying complex financial products, both at CoverTree and in her previous fintech role in mortgage lending. Over the past year, Bakr has spearheaded some of the company’s most complex initiatives, including the implementation of Kentucky’s Local Government Premium Tax system and driving integrations for wildfire risk assessment. Her work helps provide seamless and affordable coverage to a critical part of the affordable housing market. On a monthly basis, she volunteers her weekends with nonprofit organizations that serve underserved populations in Orange County, reflecting her passion for supporting those in need.