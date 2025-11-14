Executive Director

CAA Foundation

Executive Director of the CAA Foundation Natalie Tran leads the philanthropic arm of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency. She consults clients, executives and corporations on their pro-social initiatives, driving significant social impact. Tran co-founded the nonpartisan “I am a voter.” campaign to create a cultural shift around civic engagement. She also partnered with Democracy Works to launch the Civic Alliance, now the country’s largest nonpartisan business coalition focused on voter participation. Following recent tragic shootings, she connected client Harry Styles with Everytown for Gun Safety, resulting in significant fan engagement and action. Tran serves on the boards of The Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), Power the Polls and Turnaround Arts CA, and is on the advisory board of the Black Economic Alliance.