Founder, Architect

NCA Studio

Nicole Cannon, AIA, is the founder of NCA Studio, an architecture firm whose work explores sustainable, community-focused design that fosters connection. Before launching her own studio in 2013, she contributed to high-profile projects like the KCRW Radio Station at renowned firms, including Clive Wilkinson Architects and Marmol Radziner + Associates. Since then, Cannon has expanded her portfolio to include impactful work such as the Southern California Gas Company’s Energy Resource Center and restaurants like Saffy’s and Estiatorio Milos. Recognized as a 2025 Woman of Influence and nominated for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2024 Women’s Leadership Award, her practice reflects her belief that architecture can be a tool for environmental stewardship.