Nicole R. Allen

Chief Compliance Officer & Wealth Advisor

Monarch Wealth Strategies

Recognized multiple times by the Pacific Coast Business Times as a Top 40 Under 40 honoree, Nicole Allen is the chief compliance officer and a wealth advisor at Monarch Wealth Strategies. She demonstrates a rare combination of empathy and operational excellence, which she honed during her previous career as a bank branch and operations manager. Promoted to chief compliance officer in 2024, Allen has been instrumental in elevating the firm’s fiduciary responsibility while spearheading initiatives that drive growth. Her leadership has earned her further accolades, including being named a finalist in the InvestmentNews 2025 Women to Watch Awards in the Rising Star category. A community advocate, she dedicates her time to volunteering with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and the Cub Scouts and previously served as president of the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.