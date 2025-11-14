Founder & CEO

Recognized for developing cutting-edge security solutions, founder and CEO Nikole Strauss leads Perch Technology Inc., a California-based company specializing in advanced signals intelligence. Her firm provides real-time data analytics tailored to the unique needs of diverse clients. Strauss has spearheaded significant advancements in the company’s offerings over the past two years. She integrated machine learning to enhance threat detection capabilities. These innovations position Perch as an industry leader. She ensures the technology seamlessly integrates with existing systems. Her focus enhances operational efficiency while prioritizing data security. Beyond her professional achievements, she is deeply committed to community involvement. Strauss actively participates in initiatives promoting technological advancement and security awareness. She provides tailored security solutions across sectors, including law enforcement, correctional facilities, executive protection and smart cities.