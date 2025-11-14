EVP, Scripted Business & Legal Affairs

Fremantle US

Nyanza Shaw is the EVP of scripted business & legal affairs at Fremantle US, where she is a visionary attorney and industry leader with over 25 years of experience in entertainment and media. In her role, she oversees all deal-making pertaining to the development, production and financing of the company’s scripted series and new media content. Shaw is also the founder and principal attorney of Shaw Esquire, a firm where she advises creatives, entrepreneurs and brands on complex deals and sustainable business growth. A sought-after speaker on entertainment law, IP and the evolving media landscape, she is a member of both The Recording Academy and The Television Academy. A dedicated mentor and community advocate, she serves on the boards of the Step Up Women’s Network and the Library Foundation of Los Angeles.