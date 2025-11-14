Founder

OT Growth Labs

Founder of OT Growth Labs, Oksana Tsvigun is a global business development professional with 19 years of leadership in fashion, beauty and wellness. She previously led digital growth for companies like L’Oréal and Pandora across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. A Ukrainian immigrant, Tsvigun’s life was transformed in 2022 when the war began while she was abroad. Stranded without a job or visa, she landed a role at Pandora LATAM and after her contract moved to Los Angeles and launched her consultancy. OT Growth Labs helps founders, especially women, bring wellness and pet products to market using U.S.-based manufacturing. Tsvigun also co-created the dog supplement brand Pawgress and serves as director of growth at Accel Club. Community and mentorship are central to her approach.