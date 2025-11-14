Portrait of Pamela Estes

Chief Executive Officer

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Pamela Estes is the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, a position she has held since 2008. Estes, who has been with the organization for 24 years, leads the club in serving 4,000 young people across Laguna Beach, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo. She guided the organization through the pandemic, achieving exponential growth in impact and revenue, raising approximately $4 million annually. In the last year, Estes led two capital campaigns that raised over $1 million for clubhouse improvements. She has forged innovative partnerships with local school districts and expanded programs into affordable housing developments. Estes also serves as a national advocate for trauma-informed practices in youth mental health, presenting on the topic for groups including the CDC.