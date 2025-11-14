Principal

CO Architects

Honored with the AIA Academy of Architecture for Health’s “Best 40 Under 40” award, principal Parini Mehta is a nationally respected expert in healthcare design at CO Architects. She has led complex, high-performance projects for leading institutions such as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and UCLA Health, solidifying her firm’s status as a top designer in the field. Breaking barriers as a woman in a historically male-dominated profession, Mehta founded the firm’s High School Architectural Discovery Program to encourage young women and students from underserved high schools to pursue architecture. A dedicated community leader, she serves on the A+D Museum’s Board of Directors, the University of Michigan Taubman College Alumni Council and mentors students through the National Organization of Minority Architects.