Founder

PS I Love You Foundation

As the founder of the PS I Love You Foundation, Patricia Jones is a visionary philanthropist who has dedicated nearly three decades to empowering at-risk youth. Her 501(c)(3) nonprofit delivers proprietary Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) programs that foster self-acceptance, compassion and resilience. Jones leads several volunteer-driven initiatives, including the annual Day at the Beach, which pairs 300 underserved children with adult mentors for a transformative experience. Her impactful 27-year journey was recently featured in a televised CBS spot in August 2025, amplifying the foundation’s mission to a broader audience. An advocate for what textbooks cannot teach, she is a certified diversity specialist and author who also trains educators on building emotional wellness. Jones’ foundation’s programs now empower 650 to 1,000 K-12 students annually in Los Angeles County schools, shelters and communities.

